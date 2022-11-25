Clemson takes on No. 24 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic

Clemson men's basketball (4-1) faces its first top-25-ranked opponent of the season with No. 24/25 Iowa (4-0) Friday night in Niceville, Florida.

The Tigers' opener in the Emerald Coast Classic tips off at 7 p.m.

The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network with Brad Johansen and Steve Lappas calling the action, while Tony Ciuffo and Jim Davis will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

Clemson and game notes

• This marks the fourth all-time meeting between the Tigers and Hawkeyes. The Tigers trail the series 2-1.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is 1-0 against Iowa in his career. The Tigers beat the Hawkeyes 71-55 in the ACC/ Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29, 2011.

• Iowa is ranked No. 14 in the KenPom metric, while Clemson is No. 65. Iowa is an 8.5-point favorite currently. Clemson will face either Cal (210 KenPom) or TCU (50 KenPom) on Saturday at 4 or 7 p.m. depending on the results.

• Since the 2010-11 season, Clemson is 19-15 in regular season tournaments, including wins over Mississippi State and Purdue in the 2020 Space Coast Challenge.

• The last time Clemson won a regular season tournament prior to the 2020 Space Coast Challenge was the 2008 Charleston Classic.

• Alex Hemenway finished 5-for-5 and 3-for-3 from three in a 72-41 win over Loyola Maryland (Nov. 21).

• Five double-digit scorers led the Tigers over Bellarmine (Nov. 18). The Tigers are 12-0 in their last 12 games in which they have accomplished that feat. (See table on page 6).

• Chase Hunter totaled his second 20-point outing of the season in a win over USC Upstate (Nov. 15).

• Hunter is seventh in the ACC in assist/turnover ratio (2.40) with 24 assists and just 10 turnovers.

• He tied his career-high with 23 points and set a new career best with seven assists in a win over The Citadel (Nov. 7).

• Hunter Tyson collected his third career double-double and second this season against Bellarmine with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

• Tyson notched his second career double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds against The Citadel (Nov. 7). Tyson is averaging 12.4 points and 9.6 rebounds to start the season.

• Tyson returned for his graduate campaign and will look to become the Tigers' all-time games-played leader in program history. Tyson has played 111 games and needs 24 to become the all time leader (134; Cliff Hammonds, K.C. Rivers, Trevor Booker and David Potter).

• Ian Schieffelin (20pts, 14reb) and Hunter Tyson (19pts, 13reb) both netted double-doubles in the season opener. It was Schieffelin's first of his career and Tyson's second at the time.

Clemson roster and stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 4/0 1.0 1.5 1.0 14.7

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 5/5 16.2 2.4 4.8 31.6

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 5/0 1.2 1.6 1.0 11.5

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 5/0 8.0 5.8 1.8 19.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 5/5 12.4 9.6 2.0 31.1

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 5/5 1.4 2.0 0.2 9.1

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 5/5 11.8 3.4 2.8 28.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/5 10.0 2.2 1.4 31.0

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 3/0 3.0 0.7 0.3 8.3

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 4/0 1.8 1.0 0.8 6.8

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 4/0 10.5 3.0 0.5 18.9

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3