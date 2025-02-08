CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson students and fans are preparing for the matchup with No. 2 Duke Saturday.
Clemson students camp overnight outside Littlejohn ahead of Duke clash
by Grayson Mann - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 8 10:43

Saturday's clash against Duke might be a big deal.

Just ask the students in tents outside Littlejohn.

With limited spots for the student section, some have taken to camping overnight to ensure they have a spot for tonight's matchup.

A win over the Blue Devils would put the Tigers at 19-5 (11-2 ACC), and likely lock their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

