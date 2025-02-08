|
Clemson students camp overnight outside Littlejohn ahead of Duke clash
Saturday's clash against Duke might be a big deal.
Just ask the students in tents outside Littlejohn. With limited spots for the student section, some have taken to camping overnight to ensure they have a spot for tonight's matchup. A win over the Blue Devils would put the Tigers at 19-5 (11-2 ACC), and likely lock their spot in the NCAA Tournament. Looks like some #Clemson students started camping overnight to secure a spot for tonight’s clash with Duke. First 1,200 students get a FREE GRIT t-shirt!
I’ll be driving by later to get a look, but this kind of dedication is pretty cool and somewhat unique to college hoops.
