Clemson-SMU ACC Tournament projection, broadcast and notes

No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (26-5) starts its ACC Tournament path with 6-seed SMU (23-9) on Thursday night in Charlotte. Clemson-SMU scoop Date: Thursday, March 13

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)

TV Network: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -6.5

Series streak: Clemson, 1

Brad Brownell vs. SMU with Clemson: 1-1

Overall series: 2-1 Clemson Clemson is picked to win but not cover with ESPN's projection, calling for a 5.6-point victory with a 71.1% win probability. Clemson was given a 1.1 projected margin of victory last month in Dallas and won by 10 (79-69). Jaeden Zackery shined in that win at SMU with 19 points/7 assists/6 rebounds, while Chase Hunter added 17 points, Viktor Lakhin scored 16 and Ian Schieffelin logged 10. The Mustangs topped 14-seed Syracuse 75-53 Wednesday in Charlotte's Spectrum Center to advance. SMU had four double-figure scorers, including 10 from junior guard Boopie Miller, who didn't play in the first Clemson-SMU meeting and averages 13.3 points and 5.6 assists a game. SMU enters the matchup needing some help for NCAA Tournament hopes, given a 36% shot to make the Big Dance by ESPN's Bubble Watch currently. Clemson/SMU profile KenPom rating: Clemson 19 (Off. eff. rank - 18; Def. - 23)/SMU 48 (Off. - 33; Def. - 75)

BPI: Clemson 15/SMU 45

NET ranking: Clemson 22 (Quad 1 win for SMU)/SMU 44 (Quad 1 win for Clemson) More notes (via Clemson) *With the win over Virginia Tech, Clemson set a school mark for total victories in three consecutive years. Clemson won 72 games over the 2006-07 (25-11), 2007-08 (24-10) and 2008-09 (23-9) campaigns. That three year run finished at 72-30. This is just the second time Clemson has had a winning record in at least three consecutive ACC seasons. Clemson had four consecutive winning league seasons from 2007-08 through 2010-11. The .725 winning percentage is the highest in program history over the course of back-to-back seasons in the ACC dating back to 1953-54 *Clemson is 23-70 in the ACC Tournament over the years with two appearances in the championship game. Those appearances took place in 1962 and 2008. *BY SEED: Clemson has the following records: 1-1 as #1; 0-1 as #2; 6-6 as #3, 4-7 as #4, 1-6 as # 5; 4-11 as #6, 1-14 as #7; 2-13 as #8; 2-8 as #9, 1-1 as #10, 0-1 as #11 and 1-1 as #12. Clemson was the No. 3 seed in the 2023 tournament, defeating NC State and losing to Virginia. *Clemson is 5-13 in Charlotte-hosted ACC Tournament games. *The No. 10 ranking is the highest for the program since a No. 10 ranking in the AP poll on Feb 2, 2009.

