sports_basketball
Dillon Hunter and the Tigers look to start their deep tournament run Thursday against the Mustangs.
Dillon Hunter and the Tigers look to start their deep tournament run Thursday against the Mustangs.

Clemson-SMU ACC Tournament projection, broadcast and notes
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (26-5) starts its ACC Tournament path with 6-seed SMU (23-9) on Thursday night in Charlotte.

Clemson-SMU scoop

Date: Thursday, March 13
Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)
TV Network: ESPN2
Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: Clemson -6.5
Series streak: Clemson, 1
Brad Brownell vs. SMU with Clemson: 1-1
Overall series: 2-1 Clemson

Clemson is picked to win but not cover with ESPN's projection, calling for a 5.6-point victory with a 71.1% win probability. Clemson was given a 1.1 projected margin of victory last month in Dallas and won by 10 (79-69).

Jaeden Zackery shined in that win at SMU with 19 points/7 assists/6 rebounds, while Chase Hunter added 17 points, Viktor Lakhin scored 16 and Ian Schieffelin logged 10.

The Mustangs topped 14-seed Syracuse 75-53 Wednesday in Charlotte's Spectrum Center to advance. SMU had four double-figure scorers, including 10 from junior guard Boopie Miller, who didn't play in the first Clemson-SMU meeting and averages 13.3 points and 5.6 assists a game. SMU enters the matchup needing some help for NCAA Tournament hopes, given a 36% shot to make the Big Dance by ESPN's Bubble Watch currently.

Clemson/SMU profile

KenPom rating: Clemson 19 (Off. eff. rank - 18; Def. - 23)/SMU 48 (Off. - 33; Def. - 75)
BPI: Clemson 15/SMU 45
NET ranking: Clemson 22 (Quad 1 win for SMU)/SMU 44 (Quad 1 win for Clemson)

More notes (via Clemson)

*With the win over Virginia Tech, Clemson set a school mark for total victories in three consecutive years. Clemson won 72 games over the 2006-07 (25-11), 2007-08 (24-10) and 2008-09 (23-9) campaigns. That three year run finished at 72-30. This is just the second time Clemson has had a winning record in at least three consecutive ACC seasons. Clemson had four consecutive winning league seasons from 2007-08 through 2010-11. The .725 winning percentage is the highest in program history over the course of back-to-back seasons in the ACC dating back to 1953-54

*Clemson is 23-70 in the ACC Tournament over the years with two appearances in the championship game. Those appearances took place in 1962 and 2008.

*BY SEED: Clemson has the following records: 1-1 as #1; 0-1 as #2; 6-6 as #3, 4-7 as #4, 1-6 as # 5; 4-11 as #6, 1-14 as #7; 2-13 as #8; 2-8 as #9, 1-1 as #10, 0-1 as #11 and 1-1 as #12. Clemson was the No. 3 seed in the 2023 tournament, defeating NC State and losing to Virginia.

*Clemson is 5-13 in Charlotte-hosted ACC Tournament games.

*The No. 10 ranking is the highest for the program since a No. 10 ranking in the AP poll on Feb 2, 2009.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Rising Alabama defender breaks down offer from Clemson: "They stand as a top school"
Rising Alabama defender breaks down offer from Clemson: "They stand as a top school"
Live from 2025 Clemson Pro Day
Live from 2025 Clemson Pro Day
Clemson-SMU ACC Tournament projection, broadcast and notes
Clemson-SMU ACC Tournament projection, broadcast and notes
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts