Clemson setting visit with portal guard Jalen Jackson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 6 hours ago

Clemson's portal moves could be reaching another significant step.

Purdue Fort Wayne's Jalen Jackson, who averaged over 19 points and four rebounds for the Mastodons in the Horizon League, is reportedly setting a visit with Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

Currently, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame are also setting up trips.

Other programs like Virginia, Iowa, and TCU have contacted him.

