Clemson setting visit with portal guard Jalen Jackson
Clemson's portal moves could be reaching another significant step.
Purdue Fort Wayne's Jalen Jackson, who averaged over 19 points and four rebounds for the Mastodons in the Horizon League, is reportedly setting a visit with Brad Brownell and the Tigers. Currently, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame are also setting up trips. Other programs like Virginia, Iowa, and TCU have contacted him. Full list of schools that have reached out to Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Jalen Jackson, he tells @LeagueRDY:
Michigan
Butler
Tennessee
Notre Dame
Clemson
Nebraska
TCU
Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech
Missouri
LSU
Virginia
Memphis
Nevada
Iowa
Jackson has a Zoom call with Butler tonight… pic.twitter.com/3r72W9tgQl
