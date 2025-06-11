Clemson traveling to 2025 Elite Eight team in ACC/SEC challenge

|
Clemson returns to Alabama in 2025 ACC/SEC challenge
Clemson will get a significant rematch for this season's ACC/SEC challenge.
Brad Brownell and the Tigers will reportedly face Alabama, getting a long-awaited rematch between the two squads. The last time the two programs squared off was in Los Angeles for the 2024 Elite Eight, where the Crimson Tide escaped the Tigers, 89-82, advancing to the Final Four. That was a rematch of Clemson winning in Tuscaloosa earlier that season, 85-77. Alabama made last year's Elite Eight and lost to Duke, 85-65. Clemson won a program record 27 games but fell in its NCAA Tournament opener to McNeese, 69-67. The Tigers topped Kentucky at home in last year's ACC-SEC Challenge, 70-66. NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, per sources.
UF @ Duke
UNC @ UK
UVA @ Texas
NC St @ Auburn
Clemson @ Bama
LVille @ Ark
OU @ Wake
SMU @ Vandy
A&M @ Pitt
Miss St @ GT
Miami @ Ole Miss
LSU @ BC
VT@SC
Tenn @ Cuse
Mizzou @ ND
UGA @ FSUhttps://t.co/SYoZLlz1Fd
