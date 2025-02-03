Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25

Clemson men's basketball was still shut out of the AP Top 25 on Monday. The Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) sit a spot out of the ranking at 26th in voting points, despite a 68-58 at NC State last week for a sixth-consecutive victory and a ninth in the last 10 games. In the ACC standings, Clemson is in second place by itself and a game back of the league leader and No. 2-ranked Duke, which comes to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday (6 p.m./ESPN). The lack of an AP ranking may be a good thing with a challenging slate ahead. Outside of Duke (2 KenPom), Clemson (27) hosts Georgia Tech (105) on Tuesday night (9 p.m./ACCN) and plays a third game in a week with UNC (40) at home next Monday (7 p.m./ESPN). Over the last two seasons, Clemson carries a .500 record with an AP ranking and a .771 win percentage while unranked. Clemson had a two-week run previously in the AP Top 25 where it debuted at No. 16 on December 9, fell to No. 25 the next week after a home overtime loss to Memphis and then dropped out after a road overtime loss at South Carolina. Clemson checked in at No. 21 in this week's Coaches Poll, after returning there last week at No. 25. AP Top 25 bottom five and receiving votes 21. Wisconsin (17-5; No. 14 KenPom/16 NET) 287 pts 22. Mississippi State (16-6; 33 KenPom/31 NET) 217 23. Illinois (15-7: 13 KenPom/12 NET) 208 24. Michigan (16-5: 20 KenPom/17 NET) 191 25. Ole Miss (16-6: 21 KenPom/23 NET) 184 Others receiving votes: Clemson 182 (No. 30 NET), Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.

