Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
by - 2025 Feb 3 13:08

Clemson men's basketball was still shut out of the AP Top 25 on Monday.

The Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) sit a spot out of the ranking at 26th in voting points, despite a 68-58 at NC State last week for a sixth-consecutive victory and a ninth in the last 10 games.

In the ACC standings, Clemson is in second place by itself and a game back of the league leader and No. 2-ranked Duke, which comes to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday (6 p.m./ESPN).

The lack of an AP ranking may be a good thing with a challenging slate ahead. Outside of Duke (2 KenPom), Clemson (27) hosts Georgia Tech (105) on Tuesday night (9 p.m./ACCN) and plays a third game in a week with UNC (40) at home next Monday (7 p.m./ESPN). Over the last two seasons, Clemson carries a .500 record with an AP ranking and a .771 win percentage while unranked.

Clemson had a two-week run previously in the AP Top 25 where it debuted at No. 16 on December 9, fell to No. 25 the next week after a home overtime loss to Memphis and then dropped out after a road overtime loss at South Carolina.

Clemson checked in at No. 21 in this week's Coaches Poll, after returning there last week at No. 25.

AP Top 25 bottom five and receiving votes

21. Wisconsin (17-5; No. 14 KenPom/16 NET) 287 pts

22. Mississippi State (16-6; 33 KenPom/31 NET) 217

23. Illinois (15-7: 13 KenPom/12 NET) 208

24. Michigan (16-5: 20 KenPom/17 NET) 191

25. Ole Miss (16-6: 21 KenPom/23 NET) 184

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 182 (No. 30 NET), Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.

Legendary ESPN broadcaster making return to courtside at Clemson game
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 MSIEGRAD
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 Pitchfork1
spacer i guess if you are not in the sec or kansas
 tigervw
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 JonathanG®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 SpringHillTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 dhg
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 TwoNats
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 TigermanJ92
spacer LOVE IT !!!
 wildblulou®
spacer The voters
 Row86
spacer Pretty stupid***
 ThornhillVillageDweller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 LakeHartwellTiger93
spacer Honestly feels deliberate at this point
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer That's what losing to a South Carolina team with a losing record does.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer We are 30 in the NET rankings. 26 in AP.
 josephg®
spacer Re: We are 30 in the NET rankings. 26 in AP.
 clemsonforever1981
spacer Re: We are 30 in the NET rankings. 26 in AP.
 ClemsonGrad1995
spacer Re: We are 30 in the NET rankings. 26 in AP.
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 pacontaco2001
spacer MAYBE if we sweep GT, Duke and UNC
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 Wrecklesstiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 CU1976
spacer Don't you understand yet???
 Flying Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson remains unranked with AP Top 25
 TeeJay2529
Read all 31 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
