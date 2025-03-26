|
Clemson reaches out to mid-major portal guard Adrian Wooley
The portal search continues.
Clemson is reportedly in contact with Adrian Wooley, who recently entered the portal after a successful season with Kennesaw State. Wooley averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the Owls on 51.2 percent shooting. Wooley has also heard from Will Wade and North Carolina State, Florida, Auburn, and Houston. Some schools that have contacted or inquired about Kennesaw State transfer Adrian Wooley:
Alabama
Auburn
Florida
Houston
Louisville
NC State
Kansas
Baylor
Clemson
UGA
Georgetown
Virginia Tech@WooleyAdrian @DannyServick @Pro1Basketball https://t.co/opuQbCcSIC pic.twitter.com/RIApGRgAXc
