Clemson reaches out to mid-major portal guard Adrian Wooley
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

The portal search continues.

Clemson is reportedly in contact with Adrian Wooley, who recently entered the portal after a successful season with Kennesaw State. Wooley averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the Owls on 51.2 percent shooting.

Wooley has also heard from Will Wade and North Carolina State, Florida, Auburn, and Houston.

