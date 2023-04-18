Clark averaged nine points over 23 games last season, starting in 17 contests, adding 6.9 rebounds a game.

He started his career at La Salle, where as a junior he averaged 12 points per game, improving the number to 13.7 points in conference play.

Clark is originally from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, where he was a 3-star prospect.

Earlier in the day, Clemson had a former center commit to a transfer to NC State with Ben Middlebrooks.

Clark is a second transfer commitment in this class, joining All-Mountain West honoree Jake Heidbreder (6-5 180 guard).