CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Jack Clark is staying in the ACC and heading to Clemson. (Photo: Rob Chenoy / USATODAY)
Jack Clark is staying in the ACC and heading to Clemson. (Photo: Rob Chenoy / USATODAY)

Clemson picks up commitment from NC State guard Jack Clark
by - 2023 Apr 18, Tue 12:14

NC State grad transfer Jack Clark (6-8 200) has committed to Clemson.

Clark averaged nine points over 23 games last season, starting in 17 contests, adding 6.9 rebounds a game.

He started his career at La Salle, where as a junior he averaged 12 points per game, improving the number to 13.7 points in conference play.

Clark is originally from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, where he was a 3-star prospect.

Earlier in the day, Clemson had a former center commit to a transfer to NC State with Ben Middlebrooks.

Clark is a second transfer commitment in this class, joining All-Mountain West honoree Jake Heidbreder (6-5 180 guard).

