Clemson-Notre Dame game projections, broadcast information, notes

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

No. 13-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (22-5, 14-2 ACC) continues its push in the ACC leader race hosting Notre Dame (12-15, 6-10) on Wednesday. Clemson-Notre Dame scoop Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26

Tip-off: 7:01 p.m.

TV Network: ACCN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff and Terrence Oglesby (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -13.5

Series streak: Notre Dame, 1

Brad Brownell vs. ND with Clemson: 3-9

Overall series: Notre Dame 9-3 (ND 4-2 in Clemson) Clemson is picked to win and just cover the spread with ESPN's projection calling for a 13.9-point victory with a 90.2% win probability. After a 10-13 start, the Fighting Irish have split their last four games, coming off of a 76-72 home win over Pitt where Tae Davis (21 pts) and Markus Burton (20) both reached 20 points. Again, Clemson looks to keep up in the ACC leader race with Duke (15-1 in league play) and clinch a Top 4 double-bye spot in the ACC Tournament with a win. Only Clemson, Louisville (14-2) and Duke enter the home stretch with two or fewer ACC losses, while SMU and Wake Forest (11-5) are tied for the final double-bye spot currently (UNC is the next viable team at 11-6). Clemson/ND profile KenPom rating: Clemson 19 (Off. eff. rank - 17; Def. - 25)/ND 93 (Off. - 74; Def. - 157)

BPI: Clemson 16/ND 87

NET ranking: Clemson 22 (Quad 1 win for ND)/ND 100 (Quad 3 win for Clemson) More notes (via Clemson) *Clemson has a 14-2 record in the ACC this year, tied for the most conference wins in a season in school history with the 2022-23 team that finished 14-6 in the ACC. It is a significant accomplishment, but it is even more noteworthy when you take into account the winning percentage. Over the years there has been a drastic variation in the number of conference games the Tigers have played from year to year. But, a look to the conference winning percentage bests in Clemson history reveals this Clemson team is ahead of the record pace in that category as well. A win over Notre Dame on Wednesday will clinch at least a tie for the best conference winning percentage in school history and clinch at least the best since the 1934-35 team went 3-1 for a .750 percentage in the Southern Conference. A win over Notre Dame would make Clemson 15-2 in the league with three games left, meaning the worst they could finish is 15-5, which is a .750 percentage. *Clemson won its 12th ACC game this year by 10 points or more against SMU (79-69) on Feb. 22. That extended a new school record for ACC wins in a season by double-digits (2022-23, 9). 12 of the 14 have been by 10 or more points, while three (North Carolina and Florida State (2x)) have been by 20 points.

