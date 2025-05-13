Clemson moves into 'too early' power ranking

Brad Brownell is looking to lead Clemson to three consecutive NCAA Tournament bids for his first time after a record-breaking 2024-25 season.

Katz initially didn't include Clemson in his power rankings in April but then added the Tigers at No. 36 overall after the last portal window.

Clemson's six-man transfer class ranked No. 24 overall and fourth-best in the ACC on 247Sports.

Five of the additions rate as 4-star by the outlet with returning forward RJ Godfrey (Georgia), guard Efrem Johnson (UAB), forward Carter Welling (Utah Valley), guard Jestin Porter (Middle Tennessee) and forward Nick Davidson (Nevada).

Clemson faces replacing its top five scorers from last season with Chase Hunter (16.5 PPG; graduation), Ian Schieffelin (12.4; transfer portal waiver dropped and playing football at Clemson), Jaeden Zackery (11.7; transfer portal waiver), Viktor Lakhin (11.4; graduation) and Chauncey Wiggins (8.3; transfer to Florida State), with guard Dillon Hunter the only contributor returning period after scoring 5.4 points and averaging 1.9 assists a game.

The other returners come from redshirt freshmen in guard Ace Buckner (3-star Clemson legacy) and forward Dallas Thomas (4-star prospect).

Clemson also adds four freshman signees in forward Blake Davidson, forward/center Trent Steinour, forward Chase Thompson (4-star) and guard Zac Foster (4-star).

The Tigers set program records for overall wins (27), regular-season wins (26) and ACC regular-season wins (18) last season.