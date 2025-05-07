Clemson men's hoops receives high grade from ESPN for 2024-25 season

ESPN's Myron Medcalf handed out six "A" grades in the ACC, with Clemson joining Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Louisville, and SMU as those within the conference who received high marks.

Clemson finished the season 27-12 (18-2 ACC), falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to McNeese.

Here is Medcalf's full write-up on Clemson:

"The Tigers lost two key contributors from a team that made a run to the Elite Eight in 2023-24: PJ Hall, an all-ACC first team selection in 2023-24 who now plays for the Denver Nuggets, and five-year veteran guard Joe Girard III. But Brad Brownell regrouped from the turnover as well as any coach in America could. Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin emerged as elite players in the ACC. And Jaeden Zackery and Viktor Lakhin, a pair of transfers, emerged as standouts for a Tigers squad that won 27 games, gave Duke its only ACC loss of the year, and earned a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament."

Clemson's Board of Trustees approved a six-year extension for Brownell late last month.