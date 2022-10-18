Clemson men's basketball picked 11th in ACC preseason poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina was voted the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, following a vote of media members at the 2022 ACC Tipoff. Also ranked No. 1 nationally in the preseason Associated Press poll, the Tar Heels are the preseason ACC favorites for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

North Carolina received 90 of the 101 first-place votes and piled up 1,504 total points. Duke picked up two first-place votes and totaled 1,339 points to finish second in the poll, while Virginia racked up six first-place votes and 1,310 points to take third. Miami received a pair of first-place votes and 1,138 points for fourth place, while Florida State totaled 1,064 points for fifth place.

Notre Dame (971) was sixth in the poll, while reigning ACC champion Virginia Tech (921) picked up the final first-place vote and was seventh. Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt and Georgia Tech comprised eighth through 15th, respectively.

Clemson’s PJ Hall picked up a second-team All-ACC honor.

The Tiger center is coming off a career year in which he played through a foot injury for most of the season. Hall averaged a team-and-career-best 15.5 points per game (including 16.0 per game in ACC play), while also tallying 5.8 rebounds per contest. He finished with a team-leading 464 points, 38 blocks, shot 49.3 percent from the floor and totaled three double-doubles, while nearly earning the ACC’s Most Improved Player award.

He scored a career-high 28 points at Florida State last season, eclipsing the 20-point mark six times and scoring in double digits in 28 of his 30 games played. Showing off his defensive prowess to go along with an elite offensive game, Hall totaled 11 games in which he blocked multiple shots. He tallied a career-high four against NC State twice and North Carolina once.

The Spartanburg native finished as the highest scoring Tiger post player since Trevor Booker (2009-10). His 15.5 points per game average was the most by a Clemson center since 1990-91 when Dale Davis averaged 17.9.

In addition, the media voters selected North Carolina’s Armando Bacot as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while Duke’s Dereck Lively II received the nod as ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

A first-team All-ACC honoree last season, Bacot led North Carolina in scoring (16.3), rebounding (13.1), field goal percentage (.569) and blocked shots (65) in 2021-22, becoming the first Tar Heel ever to lead the team in those categories in consecutive seasons. The 6-11 senior forward/center from Richmond, Virginia, was the first player in college basketball history to record six double-doubles in one NCAA Tournament, as he led UNC on a run to the national championship game. Bacot earned All-NCAA Tournament honors in both the Final Four and East Regional, where he was also the Most Outstanding Player. He is averaging 13.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 100 career games and has 1,300 points, 1,001 rebounds and 127 blocks in three seasons.

A 7-1 center from Philadelphia, Lively II was a five-star recruit who was rated as the No. 1 overall player in ESPN 100’s rankings for the class of 2022. He also was ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN. Lively II played for Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit during the summer of 2021, helping them to a Peach Jam title and leading the EYBL with 3.7 blocked shots per game in 15 contests while adding 8.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The 70th season of ACC men’s basketball begins on Monday, Nov. 7. League play starts Friday, Dec. 2.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last seven NCAA Championships, with 92 NCAA Tournament wins in that seven-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 21 years and own 17 national championships overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 66 Men’s Final Four appearances and a national-best 657 NCAA Tournament wins. Duke and North Carolina advanced to the Final Four last year with UNC making the championship game.

The ACC posted a 14-5 record (.737) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament – the most wins and best winning percentage of any multi-bid conference – and has the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.619).

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses

Preseason All-ACC (101 total votes)

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 100

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 81

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 58

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 46

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 32

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 19

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 18

PJ Hall, Clemson, 17

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 14

Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 82

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 5

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 4

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 2

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, 1

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 1

Preseason Rookie of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 57

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 25

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 5

Mark Mitchell, Duke, 3

Tyler Nickel, North Carolina, 2

Jalen Washington, North Carolina, 2

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 2

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 2

Prince Aligbe, Boston College, 1

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 1