Clemson men land on latest ESPN, NCAA.com bracket predictions

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

We're still two months out from Selection Sunday for the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, but on the verge of making some school history, Clemson has played its way into the March Madness picture.

As the ACC's leader in the standings currently, Clemson is in ESPN's latest bracket projection as a 10-seed.

The ACC is projected six NCAA bids there, with Virginia Tech listed among the first four out.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz is a little higher on the Tigers with a projected 8-seed currently.

The ACC has seven bids in that projected field of 68, with no Virginia Tech but Pittsburgh being included.

Clemson (13-3) is going for its first-ever 6-0 start in ACC play Wednesday night at home versus Louisville (9 p.m./RSN).

Brad Brownell's Tigers are No. 54 in the NCAA's NET ranking with a 3-1 record versus the measure's top-tier teams (Quadrant 1) but two Quadrant 4 losses from the non-conference slate (Loyola-Chicago and South Carolina).

Clemson's NET strength of schedule average is 195 and the non-conference slate is 338 per WarrenNolan.com.

The Tigers are highest with the Sagarin rankings (40) and are hovering around 50 with the BPI (48) and KenPom (53) ratings.

Louisville is ranked 344th in the NET rankings, but Saturday's home game with No. 23 Duke could boost the resume (5 p.m./ACCN).