CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall and the Tigers look to hold down the homecourt versus Louisville and Duke (Clemson athletics).
PJ Hall and the Tigers look to hold down the homecourt versus Louisville and Duke (Clemson athletics).

Clemson men land on latest ESPN, NCAA.com bracket predictions
by - Staff Writer - 2023 Jan 11, Wed 10:13

We're still two months out from Selection Sunday for the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, but on the verge of making some school history, Clemson has played its way into the March Madness picture.

As the ACC's leader in the standings currently, Clemson is in ESPN's latest bracket projection as a 10-seed.

The ACC is projected six NCAA bids there, with Virginia Tech listed among the first four out.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz is a little higher on the Tigers with a projected 8-seed currently.

The ACC has seven bids in that projected field of 68, with no Virginia Tech but Pittsburgh being included.

Clemson (13-3) is going for its first-ever 6-0 start in ACC play Wednesday night at home versus Louisville (9 p.m./RSN).

Brad Brownell's Tigers are No. 54 in the NCAA's NET ranking with a 3-1 record versus the measure's top-tier teams (Quadrant 1) but two Quadrant 4 losses from the non-conference slate (Loyola-Chicago and South Carolina).

Clemson's NET strength of schedule average is 195 and the non-conference slate is 338 per WarrenNolan.com.

The Tigers are highest with the Sagarin rankings (40) and are hovering around 50 with the BPI (48) and KenPom (53) ratings.

Louisville is ranked 344th in the NET rankings, but Saturday's home game with No. 23 Duke could boost the resume (5 p.m./ACCN).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
National reporter on Clemson: 'They've been going downhill these last three years'
National reporter on Clemson: 'They've been going downhill these last three years'
Former Tiger RB signs with BC Lions
Former Tiger RB signs with BC Lions
Clemson men land on latest ESPN, NCAA.com bracket predictions
Clemson men land on latest ESPN, NCAA.com bracket predictions
Four Clemson signees, one commit earn MaxPreps All-America honors
Four Clemson signees, one commit earn MaxPreps All-America honors
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest