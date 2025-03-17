Clemson-McNeese NCAA Tournament game projection, broadcast information, notes

Fifth-seeded Clemson men’s basketball (27-6) starts its March Madness road in Providence, Rhode Island, against 12-seed McNeese State (27-6) on Thursday afternoon. Clemson-McNeese scoop Date: Thursday, March 20

Tip-off: 3:15 p.m. (approx.)

TV Network: TruTV

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -7.5

Series streak: First meeting

Brad Brownell vs. McNeese with Clemson: First meeting

Overall series: First meeting Clemson is picked to both win and cover with ESPN's projection, calling for an 8.6-point victory with a 79.8% win probability. CBS profile on the Cowboys: “Will Wade was exiled out of LSU a few years back, found a spot who would take him in McNeese and coached 'em up to back-to-back NCAA tourney appearances with a 57-10 overall record. The Cowboys are champs of the Southland and use a by-committee approach. Four guys average double figures, and this team doesn't have one particular forte, though it is good at keeping teams in third gear. Opponents average 64.0 points vs. the Pokes. Most indisposable player is senior SG Javohn Garcia.” Garcia scored 24 points in the Southland semifinal on 8-of-14 shooting and 5-of-5 on free throw attempts. He dished four assists as well. McNeese lost both NET Quadrant 1 games played but kept them within single-digits, falling at Alabama (72-64) and in a neutral site matchup with Mississippi State (66-63). They also lost close at a neutral site with the other NCAA Tournament team faced, fellow 12-seed Liberty, 62-58. McNeese finished 58th in the NET. The Tigers went 8-2 against Quadrant 2 tier teams like McNeese, with the losses coming back-to-back in December to Memphis at home (87-82) and South Carolina on the road (91-88), both in overtime. Clemson averaged a 14-point win in the other games, including over an NCAA Tourney team in UNC (85-65). Clemson/McNeese profile KenPom rating: Clemson 18 (Off. eff. rank - 24; Def. - 16)/McNeese 59 (Off. - 63; Def. - 66)

BPI: Clemson 15/McNeese 66

NET ranking: Clemson 22 (Quad 1 win for McNeese)/McNeese 58 (Quad 2 win for Clemson) Notes on Clemson in NCAA Tournament *The Tigers won 12 away from home this season, with nine road ACC victories setting one of several school season records. *Under Brad Brownell, it is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and a fourth in the last eight campaigns. *Last season featured only the second Elite 8 appearance in school history with three consecutive spread and two seed upsets with wins over New Mexico (77-56), Baylor (72-64) and Arizona (77-72). *Chase Hunter averaged 20 points per game in those NCAA Tourney wins. Despite PJ Hall being a centerpiece in the paint, Ian Schieffelin scored in double-figures in every NCAA Tournament game last year as well, posting double-doubles in the New Mexico opener (16 points/12 rebounds) and the 89-82 loss to Alabama (18 points/11 rebounds). *Clemson is 14-14 all-time in the Big Dance, making a 15th NCAA Tournament overall. The Tigers are 7-7 overall and 3-1 under Brownell in their first game within March Madness. *Clemson last made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons in a stretch from 2008-11.

