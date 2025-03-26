Clemson makes transfer portal contact with Gamecocks forward

South Carolina's Nick Pringle has entered the transfer portal, and he has been in contact with Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

In Pringle's game against Clemson this season, he dropped 18 points and five rebounds on 7/8 shooting.

Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgetown, and other top programs have been in contact with Pringle, who averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks.