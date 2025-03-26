|
Clemson makes transfer portal contact with Gamecocks forward Nick Pringle
Clemson's crossing rivalry lines for this portal contact.
South Carolina's Nick Pringle has entered the transfer portal, and he has been in contact with Brad Brownell and the Tigers. In Pringle's game against Clemson this season, he dropped 18 points and five rebounds on 7/8 shooting. Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgetown, and other top programs have been in contact with Pringle, who averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks. South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle tells me the following schools have reached out:
Auburn
Arkansas
Ole Miss
Kansas State
NC State
Missouri
USC
Virginia Tech
Clemson
Wake Forest
Georgetown
Averaged 9.5 PPG & 6.3 RPG. Started 32 games for the Gamecocks. pic.twitter.com/PHrWAGwM3b
