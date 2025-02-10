|
Clemson makes long-awaited AP Top 25 return
Clemson men’s basketball made a long-awaited return to the AP Top 25 this week after an upset of No. 2 Duke over the weekend, 77-71.
Brad Brownell’s group (19-5, 11-2 ACC) checked in at No. 23. The Tigers are in the Top 30 for the NCAA’s metric (30) and the KenPom rating (29), with three Quad 1 wins now. Clemson had a two-week run previously in the AP Top 25 where it debuted at No. 16 on December 9, fell to No. 25 the next week after a home overtime loss to Memphis and then dropped out after a road overtime loss at South Carolina. The Tigers were ranked No. 19 by the Coaches Poll this week. They were in the previous two Coaches Polls, first at No. 25 and then moving to No. 21 last week. Clemson's win over Duke marked the first top-2-ranked victory for the program since 2001 but a nation-leading fifth AP Top 5 win in a row. The Blue Devils' nation-leading 16-game winning streak was ended as well. The Tigers face a quick turnaround with a 7 p.m. home game hosting UNC Monday night (ESPN). Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite. AP Top 25 1. Auburn (34) Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.
2. Alabama (23)
T-3. Florida (3)
T-3. Duke
5. Tennessee (1)
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. St. John's
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Kentucky
16. Wisconsin
17. Kansas
18. Marquette
19. Ole Miss
20. Michigan
21. Missouri
22. Mississippi State
23. Clemson
24. Creighton
25. Maryland
Brad Brownell’s group (19-5, 11-2 ACC) checked in at No. 23.
The Tigers are in the Top 30 for the NCAA’s metric (30) and the KenPom rating (29), with three Quad 1 wins now.
Clemson had a two-week run previously in the AP Top 25 where it debuted at No. 16 on December 9, fell to No. 25 the next week after a home overtime loss to Memphis and then dropped out after a road overtime loss at South Carolina.
The Tigers were ranked No. 19 by the Coaches Poll this week. They were in the previous two Coaches Polls, first at No. 25 and then moving to No. 21 last week.
Clemson's win over Duke marked the first top-2-ranked victory for the program since 2001 but a nation-leading fifth AP Top 5 win in a row. The Blue Devils' nation-leading 16-game winning streak was ended as well.
The Tigers face a quick turnaround with a 7 p.m. home game hosting UNC Monday night (ESPN). Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite.
AP Top 25
1. Auburn (34)
Others receiving votes:
UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!