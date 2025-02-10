Clemson makes long-awaited AP Top 25 return

Brad Brownell’s group (19-5, 11-2 ACC) checked in at No. 23.

The Tigers are in the Top 30 for the NCAA’s metric (30) and the KenPom rating (29), with three Quad 1 wins now.

Clemson had a two-week run previously in the AP Top 25 where it debuted at No. 16 on December 9, fell to No. 25 the next week after a home overtime loss to Memphis and then dropped out after a road overtime loss at South Carolina.

The Tigers were ranked No. 19 by the Coaches Poll this week. They were in the previous two Coaches Polls, first at No. 25 and then moving to No. 21 last week.

Clemson's win over Duke marked the first top-2-ranked victory for the program since 2001 but a nation-leading fifth AP Top 5 win in a row. The Blue Devils' nation-leading 16-game winning streak was ended as well.

The Tigers face a quick turnaround with a 7 p.m. home game hosting UNC Monday night (ESPN). Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite.

AP Top 25

1. Auburn (34)

2. Alabama (23)

T-3. Florida (3)

T-3. Duke

5. Tennessee (1)

6. Houston

7. Purdue

8. Texas A&M

9. St. John's

10. Iowa State

11. Michigan State

12. Texas Tech

13. Arizona

14. Memphis

15. Kentucky

16. Wisconsin

17. Kansas

18. Marquette

19. Ole Miss

20. Michigan

21. Missouri

22. Mississippi State

23. Clemson

24. Creighton

25. Maryland

Others receiving votes:

UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.