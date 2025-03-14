Clemson-Louisville ACC Tournament game projection, broadcast info and notes

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (27-5) seeks a third-ever ACC Tournament final and a first win of the season over 2-seed Louisville (26-6) on Friday night in Charlotte. Clemson-Louiisville scoop Date: Friday, March 14

Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)

TV Network: ESPN

Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -1

Series streak: Louisville, 1

Brad Brownell vs. Louisville with Clemson: 6-7

Overall series: Louisville 10-6 (0-0 at neutral sites) Clemson is picked to win with ESPN's projection, calling for a 2.8-point victory with a 61% win probability. After losing a 6-point edge at Jan. 7 at Louisville, the closest the Tigers came was within two with 10 minutes left and ultimately fell, 74-64. Clemson only went to the free throw line five times, while the Cardinals hit 16 free throw attempts. J’Vonne Hadley scored 32 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Louisville mounted a double-digit-point second half comeback to top Stanford, 75-73, on Thursday. Chucky Hepburn hit a buzzer-beater putpack to stave off overtime. Hadley scored just four points in 38 minutes in the game, while Hepburn scored 20 and Terrence Edwards Jr. posted a game-high 25. Clemson/Louisville profile KenPom rating: Clemson 19 (Off. eff. rank - 21; Def. - 17)/Louisville 25 (Off. - 26; Def. - 23)

BPI: Clemson 16/Louisville 28

NET ranking: Clemson 22 (Quad 1 win for Louisville)/Louisville 26 (Quad 1 win for Clemson) More notes out of Clemson's win over SMU (via Clemson) Per STATS Perform, Chase Hunter has now played in 165 games coached by Brad Brownell, tied for the ninth-most games by a player-coach duo in NCAA history … Chase Hunter has now played 4,504 minutes, extending his program record and moving him into 17th in ACC history, passing Tim Duncan who played 4,496 from 1994-97… Jaeden Zackery had three steals, giving him 64 on the season and moving him past Greg Buckner (1994-95) and into a tie for 8th with KC Rivers (2007-08) on the Clemson single-season list … Ian Schieffelin had 12 rebounds, giving him double-figures for the 15th time this season and 344th time in his career…Chase Hunter extended his program record of wins by a player (110)… Clemson’s 57 points were its fewest in a win in the ACC Tournament since a 57-49 win over Virginia in 1980…Clemson’s 54 points allowed were its fewest in the ACC tournament since allowing 49 to Virginia in 1980… The Tigers set a school record for wins in a season (27) … Clemson advanced to its 15th ACC Tournament semifinal … Brad Brownell extended his program-record ACC Tournament win total to eight – no other Clemson coach won more than three ACC Tournament games… Brad Brownell won his 292nd game at Clemson, the 10th-most wins in ACC history… Brad Brownell won the 459th game of his career … Clemson is ranked No. 10 nationally, its highest ranking entering the postseason in team history

