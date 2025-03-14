|
Clemson-Louisville ACC Tournament game projection, broadcast info and notes
No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (27-5) seeks a third-ever ACC Tournament final and a first win of the season over 2-seed Louisville (26-6) on Friday night in Charlotte.
Clemson-Louiisville scoop Date: Friday, March 14 Clemson is picked to win with ESPN's projection, calling for a 2.8-point victory with a 61% win probability. After losing a 6-point edge at Jan. 7 at Louisville, the closest the Tigers came was within two with 10 minutes left and ultimately fell, 74-64. Clemson only went to the free throw line five times, while the Cardinals hit 16 free throw attempts. J’Vonne Hadley scored 32 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Louisville mounted a double-digit-point second half comeback to top Stanford, 75-73, on Thursday. Chucky Hepburn hit a buzzer-beater putpack to stave off overtime. Hadley scored just four points in 38 minutes in the game, while Hepburn scored 20 and Terrence Edwards Jr. posted a game-high 25. Clemson/Louisville profile KenPom rating: Clemson 19 (Off. eff. rank - 21; Def. - 17)/Louisville 25 (Off. - 26; Def. - 23) More notes out of Clemson's win over SMU (via Clemson) Per STATS Perform, Chase Hunter has now played in 165 games coached by Brad Brownell, tied for the ninth-most games by a player-coach duo in NCAA history … Chase Hunter has now played 4,504 minutes, extending his program record and moving him into 17th in ACC history, passing Tim Duncan who played 4,496 from 1994-97… Jaeden Zackery had three steals, giving him 64 on the season and moving him past Greg Buckner (1994-95) and into a tie for 8th with KC Rivers (2007-08) on the Clemson single-season list … Ian Schieffelin had 12 rebounds, giving him double-figures for the 15th time this season and 344th time in his career…Chase Hunter extended his program record of wins by a player (110)… Clemson’s 57 points were its fewest in a win in the ACC Tournament since a 57-49 win over Virginia in 1980…Clemson’s 54 points allowed were its fewest in the ACC tournament since allowing 49 to Virginia in 1980… The Tigers set a school record for wins in a season (27) … Clemson advanced to its 15th ACC Tournament semifinal … Brad Brownell extended his program-record ACC Tournament win total to eight – no other Clemson coach won more than three ACC Tournament games… Brad Brownell won his 292nd game at Clemson, the 10th-most wins in ACC history… Brad Brownell won the 459th game of his career … Clemson is ranked No. 10 nationally, its highest ranking entering the postseason in team history
Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)
TV Network: ESPN
Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: Clemson -1
Series streak: Louisville, 1
Brad Brownell vs. Louisville with Clemson: 6-7
Overall series: Louisville 10-6 (0-0 at neutral sites)
BPI: Clemson 16/Louisville 28
NET ranking: Clemson 22 (Quad 1 win for Louisville)/Louisville 26 (Quad 1 win for Clemson)
