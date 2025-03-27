|
Clemson linked to mid-major forward Gavin Walsh in transfer portal
Clemson's wide net in the portal continues to grow.
This time, Brad Brownell and the Tigers are linked to Binghamton forward Gavin Walsh, who averaged a double-double for the Bearcats in the 2024-25 season, posting over 11 points and 10 rebounds per game on 42 percent shooting. Walsh has heard from Clemson, South Carolina, Oklahoma, UC San Diego, and several other programs. Binghamton F Gavin Walsh has entered the transfer portal. He averaged 11.3 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 42.0 FG%.
He has heard from the following schools:
UNC Charlotte
UMASS
Bradley
Liberty
W&M
Binghamton
UC San Diego
Iowa
Delaware
Clemson
Oklahoma
Chattanooga
Purdue FW…
