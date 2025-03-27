sports_basketball
Binghamton forward Gavin Walsh averaged a double-double for the Bearcats in the 2024-25 season, posting over 11 points and 10 rebounds per game on 42 percent shooting.
Clemson linked to mid-major forward Gavin Walsh in transfer portal
Grayson Mann

Clemson's wide net in the portal continues to grow.

This time, Brad Brownell and the Tigers are linked to Binghamton forward Gavin Walsh, who averaged a double-double for the Bearcats in the 2024-25 season, posting over 11 points and 10 rebounds per game on 42 percent shooting.

Walsh has heard from Clemson, South Carolina, Oklahoma, UC San Diego, and several other programs.

