Clemson lands transfer forward

The fifth acquisition through the transfer portal comes from Utah, adding forward Jake Wahlin, who averaged 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Utes, playing in 33 games.

Wahlin will have two years of eligibility remaining, and continues to bolster the depth of Clemson's frontcourt.

"Can't wait to get to Tiger town," Wahlin said on X.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Provo, Utah had a double-double against Kansas this season, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.