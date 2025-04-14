Clemson lands transfer forward

|
Clemson lands Utah forward Jake Wahlin in transfer portal
Brad Brownell and the Tigers keep adding.
The fifth acquisition through the transfer portal comes from Utah, adding forward Jake Wahlin, who averaged 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Utes, playing in 33 games. Wahlin will have two years of eligibility remaining, and continues to bolster the depth of Clemson's frontcourt. "Can't wait to get to Tiger town," Wahlin said on X. NEWS: Utah transfer forward Jake Wahlin has committed to Clemson, he tells @On3sports. Can’t wait to get to Tiger Town!🐅 https://t.co/49jjvqzwlO
The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Provo, Utah had a double-double against Kansas this season, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.https://t.co/Q7HtVaujAM pic.twitter.com/UKgF4y3sV3
The fifth acquisition through the transfer portal comes from Utah, adding forward Jake Wahlin, who averaged 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Utes, playing in 33 games.
Wahlin will have two years of eligibility remaining, and continues to bolster the depth of Clemson's frontcourt.
"Can't wait to get to Tiger town," Wahlin said on X.
NEWS: Utah transfer forward Jake Wahlin has committed to Clemson, he tells @On3sports.
Can’t wait to get to Tiger Town!🐅 https://t.co/49jjvqzwlO— jwall (@WahlinJake) April 14, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!