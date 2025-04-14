Clemson lands transfer forward

sports_basketball
Clemson lands Utah forward Jake Wahlin in transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Brad Brownell and the Tigers keep adding.

The fifth acquisition through the transfer portal comes from Utah, adding forward Jake Wahlin, who averaged 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Utes, playing in 33 games.

Wahlin will have two years of eligibility remaining, and continues to bolster the depth of Clemson's frontcourt.

"Can't wait to get to Tiger town," Wahlin said on X.

