Clemson included in 2023 Asheville Championship field
Asheville, N.C.(April 11, 2023) – The field is set for the 2023 Asheville Championship men’s college basketball tournament. Clemson, Davidson, Maryland and UAB will go head-to-head Nov. 10 -12, 2023 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Asheville in the third year of the early-season tournament. With a combined 73 NCAA Tournament appearances, these four programs each bring proven successes and storied pasts to the table, making this year’s field the strongest yet.
North Carolina legend and Asheville native Coach Roy Williams is the official ambassador of the Asheville Championship. Williams is dedicated to helping grow and expand the event to become a premier early-season championship featuring top basketball programs from across the country. Coach Dave Odom will once again serve as the official Chair of the Asheville Championship. The former National Coach of the Year and three-time Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year at Wake Forest has overseen tournament relations for the Asheville Championship since its inception, and the Maui Jim Maui Invitational since 2009. “In the two years that we’ve come to Asheville to kick-off the college basketball season with the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, we’ve brought new fans, stronger programs and more excitement each time,” said Odom. “The Championship has also started gaining a reputation for buzzer-beater finishes, and with the field of teams we have coming ready to battle it out, this year could be our best one yet.” Clemson is led by head Coach Brad Brownell who is heading into his 14th season with the Tigers. Clemson has reached the postseason in five of the last seven years. The Tigers finished the 2022-23 season with a 23-11 record, their fifth 20-win season under Brownell, and placed third in the final ACC standings with a 14-6 conference record. Davidson (15 NCAA Tournament appearances) will be under the direction of second-year head Coach Matt McKillop, son of Bob McKillop who had previously led the Wildcats for 33 years. The younger McKillop was a standout for Davidson from 2002-06 before returning to his alma mater as part of the coaching staff where he has served since 2008. Maryland heads to Asheville with 30 NCAA Tournament appearances and a National Championship (2002) under its belt. Led by head Coach Kevin Williard, the Terrapins earned four victories over ranked opponents this year, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Willard put together one of the best records by a coach in his first year at a new program as the Terps finished the 2022-23 season with a 22-13 record. UAB’s Andy Kennedy has produced a 20-win season in all three years since he took over the Blazers program, going 22-7 in his first year, 27-8 in his second year along with winning the Conference USA Championship and finishing the 2022-23 season with a 29-10 record as the NIT runner-ups. The Blazers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and have made 15 total NCAA Tournament appearances in the program's history. The Asheville Championship is earning a reputation for its down-to-the-minute finishes, with Minnesota securing the inaugural title in 2021 with a double overtime victory over Princeton, and Louisiana taking home the trophy in 2022 after defeating East Tennessee State by just four points. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting April 17, 2023 and can be purchased at ashevillechampionship.com.
