|
Clemson in contact with portal guard Nik Graves
Brad Brownell's work in the portal is underway.
One of those contacts isn't exactly a far drive from Clemson. Charlotte guard Nik Graves has reportedly been in contact with the Tigers, as well as other various programs. For the 49ers this season, Graves averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Graves has also heard from Virginia, South Carolina, UCF, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and many more teams. Charlotte guard Nik Graves has heard from the following schools since going portaling, a source tells @LeagueRDY:
Louisville
UCF
Virginia Tech
Seton Hall
Creighton
Nebraska
Oklahoma
USC
Utah State
Charleston
Vanderbilt
Clemson
South Carolina
Graves averaged 17.5PPG, 4.3RPG and… pic.twitter.com/gCgy0CDtSP
One of those contacts isn't exactly a far drive from Clemson.
Charlotte guard Nik Graves has reportedly been in contact with the Tigers, as well as other various programs.
For the 49ers this season, Graves averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
Graves has also heard from Virginia, South Carolina, UCF, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and many more teams.
Charlotte guard Nik Graves has heard from the following schools since going portaling, a source tells @LeagueRDY:
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!