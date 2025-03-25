Clemson in contact with portal guard

One of those contacts isn't exactly a far drive from Clemson.

Charlotte guard Nik Graves has reportedly been in contact with the Tigers, as well as other various programs.

For the 49ers this season, Graves averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Graves has also heard from Virginia, South Carolina, UCF, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and many more teams.