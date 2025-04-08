Clemson in contact with Mountain West guard in transfer portal

sports_basketball
Clemson in contact with Mountain West guard Deyton Albury in transfer portal
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Brad Brownell's portal work continues.

According to reports, Utah State guard Deyton Albury has been in contact with Clemson.

Albury appeared in all 34 games for the Aggies, averaging 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game on 54.8 percent shooting.

The Mountain West guard has also heard from Iowa, Charlotte, VCU, and other top programs.

