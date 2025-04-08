Clemson in contact with Mountain West guard in transfer portal

|
Clemson in contact with Mountain West guard Deyton Albury in transfer portal
Brad Brownell's portal work continues.
According to reports, Utah State guard Deyton Albury has been in contact with Clemson. Albury appeared in all 34 games for the Aggies, averaging 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game on 54.8 percent shooting. The Mountain West guard has also heard from Iowa, Charlotte, VCU, and other top programs. Utah State G Deyton Albury has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:
Texas Tech
Charlotte
VCU
Iowa
Wichita State
Robert Morris
UAB
Clemson
Wyoming
East Carolina
ETSU
UNC Greensboro
Sam Houston
Portland
Kennesaw State pic.twitter.com/VCnE6CK2Ol
