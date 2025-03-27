|
Clemson in contact with mid-major guard Terrance Brown in transfer portal
One of the top mid-major portal players is in contact with Clemson.
Fairleigh Dickinson's Terrance Brown, who averaged over 20 points and five rebounds per game for the Knights in the 2024-25 season, has been linked with Brad Brownell and the Tigers. Brown is also reportedly in talks with Boston College, SMU, Butler, Memphis and several other top programs. FDU star Terrence Brown has heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal.
SMU
Colorado
Clemson
Murray St.
Texas Tech
Providence
Seton Hall
West Virginia
Boston College
Butler
Memphis
TCU
Texas A&M
Washington St.
Brown averaged 20.6 points, 5.6… pic.twitter.com/yQIKlin6xp
