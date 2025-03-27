sports_basketball
Fairleigh Dickinson's Terrance Brown, who averaged over 20 points and five rebounds per game for the Knights in the 2024-25 season, has been linked with Clemson.
Clemson in contact with mid-major guard Terrance Brown in transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 5 hours ago

One of the top mid-major portal players is in contact with Clemson.

Fairleigh Dickinson's Terrance Brown, who averaged over 20 points and five rebounds per game for the Knights in the 2024-25 season, has been linked with Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

Brown is also reportedly in talks with Boston College, SMU, Butler, Memphis and several other top programs.

Arizona LB raves about Clemson's intensity, seeking offer
Clemson guard enters transfer portal
No. 3 Tigers head to No. 19 Georgia Tech
