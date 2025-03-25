|
Clemson in contact with ACC guard Amsal Delalić in transfer portal
An ACC guard is on the move.
Pittsburgh freshman Amsal Delalić (6-8 210) has entered the transfer portal, and Clemson is one of a few schools to be reported in contact with him. Penn State, Utah, Wisconsin, and Clemson round out the reported programs. Delalić averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game on 46.2 percent shooting and appeared in 21 games. Pitt (D1) transfer Amsal Delalic has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, source told @ThePortalReport:
Clemson
Wisconsin
Penn State
Utahpic.twitter.com/XIiHheKNEq
