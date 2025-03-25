Pittsburgh freshman Amsal Delalić (6-8 210) has entered the transfer portal, and Clemson is one of a few schools to be reported in contact with him.

Penn State, Utah, Wisconsin, and Clemson round out the reported programs.

Delalić averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game on 46.2 percent shooting and appeared in 21 games.