Pittsburgh's Amsal Delalic has entered the transfer portal, and Clemson is one of a few schools to be reported in contact with him. (Photo: Charles Leclaire / Imagn Images)
Clemson in contact with ACC guard Amsal Delalić in transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

An ACC guard is on the move.

Pittsburgh freshman Amsal Delalić (6-8 210) has entered the transfer portal, and Clemson is one of a few schools to be reported in contact with him.

Penn State, Utah, Wisconsin, and Clemson round out the reported programs.

Delalić averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game on 46.2 percent shooting and appeared in 21 games.

Top Clemson News of the Week
