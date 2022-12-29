Clemson hosts NC State, seeks to keep ACC record perfect

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball returns to action hosting NC State on Friday afternoon (4 p.m.).

The Tigers (10-3) look to push their ACC record to 3-0 in league play for the first time since the 2017-18 season against an NC State team that's 1-2 in ACC action but 11-3 overall this season.

The contest will be televised on ACCN with Derek Jones and Debbie Antonelli calling the action, while Tony Ciuffo and Jim Davis will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Clemson is 18th in Division I and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (39.4 percent).

• The Tigers moved to 2-0 in ACC play with a commanding victory at Georgia Tech (79-66) and have now won six out of their last seven games.

• PJ Hall finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Georgia Tech (Dec. 21). He was selected as an All-ACC Preseason Second Team pick by ACC media. Hall was also named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List.

• Clemson will face NC State for the 163rd time in program history.

• The Tigers trails the series 57-105 advantage, but Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is 11-10 against the Wolfpack in his career.

• Clemson has won three straight in the series and has won six of the last 10 contests. The Tigers are 3-0 at home during that span.

• Brownell has led the Tigers to the sixth-most overall wins amongst ACC teams since 2017-18. The Tigers have won 48 games in the league, which ranks tied for sixth in that same time frame.

• NC State is 10 spots ahead of Clemson in KenPom rating (53 for Wolfpack; 63 for Tigers). NC State is 22 spots ahead of Clemson in the NET rankings (55 for Wolfpack; 77 for Tigers).

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 12/0 2.2 1.4 1.1 13.1

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 13/13 14.8 2.2 4.8 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 12/0 0.7 1.2 1.3 10.6

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 13/2 5.6 3.9 1.5 16.6

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 13/13 14.5 9.3 2.0 33.9

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 13/7 2.7 2.3 0.2 10.5

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 13/12 10.5 3.0 2.6 29.2

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 7/0 1.7 0.4 0.3 6.9

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 12/0 3.0 1.3 0.3 7.2

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 12/6 13.2 4.5 0.9 20.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.4