Clemson heads to Pitt in battle of unbeatens for top spot in ACC

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) heads to Pittsburgh (11-4, 4-0) in a battle of ACC unbeatens for the top spot in the league through five games on Saturday.

Clemson is seeking to match its best start in ACC action (1996-97).

The contest will be televised on ESPN2 (4 p.m.) with Doug Sherman and Tim McCormick calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Clemson is 16th in Division I and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (38.8 percent).

• The Tigers moved to 4-0 in ACC play (first time since 1996-97) with a victory vs. Virginia Tech (68-65) and have won eight out of nine games.

• Clemson will face Pittsburgh for the 13th time in program history.

• The Tigers lead the series 9-3 and have won the previous nine meetings in the series.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell has led the Tigers to the sixth-most overall wins amongst ACC teams since 2017- 18.

• The Tigers have won 51 games in the league, which ranks fifth in that same time frame.

• Clemson ranks 55th in the KenPom rating with the No. 48 offense and No. 67 defense, while Pittsburgh is 63rd with the No. 43 offense and No. 89 defense. Clemson is 55th in ESPN's BPI, while Pitt is 68th. The Panthers are projected to win with the BPI (58.7%).

CLEMSON’S 4-0 STARTS IN ACC PLAY

Year Head Coach ACC Finish Start Postseason

2022-23 Brad Brownell -- 4-0 --

1996-97 Rick Barnes T-4th 5-0 NCAA, Sweet 16

1986-87 Cliff Ellis 2nd 4-0 NCAA, First Round

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 14/0 2.4 1.4 1.1 14.7

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 15/15 14.5 2.2 4.6 31.5

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 14/0 0.9 1.3 1.3 10.8

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 15/3 5.4 3.9 1.3 16.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 15/15 15.5 10.0 1.9 34.5

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 15/7 3.3 2.6 0.3 11.4

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 15/14 10.0 2.9 2.5 29.3

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 8/0 1.5 0.4 0.3 6.3

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 14/1 3.5 1.5 0.4 7.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 14/8 12.6 4.4 1.1 21.0

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.4