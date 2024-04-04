Reports: Clemson guard enters transfer portal

CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Josh Beadle has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.
Clemson guard Josh Beadle enters transfer portal
2024 Apr 4

Clemson men's basketball has its first reported transfer portal entry this year.

Sophomore guard Josh Beadle has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

He played double-digit minutes in only one of Clemson's final five games and averaged 10.8 minutes over 32 games this season, averaging three points, 0.8 assists, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 turnovers with a 14.3 percent rate on 3-pointers and 68.8 percent rate on free throws. Beadle was injured in a car accident preseason and didn't work up to double-digit minutes in a game until at Alabama on Nov. 28.

The Columbia product started two games out of 33 as a freshman and averaged 12.8 minutes.

Beadle was rated as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals. Beadle averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his last season for Cardinal Newman.

Beadle chose Clemson over Wake Forest and VCU.

