Clemson guard enters transfer portal

Clemson guard Jaeden Zackery enters transfer portal
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Senior Clemson guard Jaeden Zackery has entered the transfer, per multiple reports.

Zackery has played four college basketball seasons and also another in junior college, looking to get a waiver for another season going forward.

He averaged a career-best 11.7 points this past season over 34 games (all starts). Zackery averaged 2.1 steals and 3.1 assists as well, hitting 36% of his 3s and 82.2% of his free throws.

Zackery played his previous three campaigns at Boston College, logging 102 games.

