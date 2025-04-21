Clemson guard enters transfer portal

Zackery has played four college basketball seasons and also another in junior college, looking to get a waiver for another season going forward.

He averaged a career-best 11.7 points this past season over 34 games (all starts). Zackery averaged 2.1 steals and 3.1 assists as well, hitting 36% of his 3s and 82.2% of his free throws.

Zackery played his previous three campaigns at Boston College, logging 102 games.

Clemson starters Ian Schieffelin (12.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG) and Jaeden Zackery (11.7 PPG) have entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Both played four seasons of 30+ games and have no eligibility remaining - but if a fifth year of eligibility becomes a thing, they're in there. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 21, 2025