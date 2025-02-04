Clemson-Georgia Tech game projections, broadcast information, notes

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball looks to continue its success overall and in the series hosting Georgia Tech for a 9 p.m. ACCN broadcast start on Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) has won six in a row and 9-of-10 this season, and the Tigers look to complete a regular-season sweep of Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7) for a seventh win in the last nine versus the Yellow Jackets. Clemson-Georgia Tech scoop Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Tip-off: 9:05 p.m.

TV Network: ACCN

Broadcasters: Wes Durham and Jim Boeheim (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -13.5

Series streak: Clemson, 2

Brad Brownell vs. GT: 22-9

Overall series: Clemson leads 79-68 -- Clemson is picked to cover that spread by a point in ESPN's projection, with a 90.9% win chance and 14.3-point projected win. The Tigers are in second place in the ACC, one game behind league leader and No. 2 Duke, while Georgia Tech is in 13th. The Yellow Jackets have won two of their last three games, however, and lost by three in the middle game of that trio (71-68 at Notre Dame). The Tigers look to avoid looking ahead to hosting No. 2 Duke on Saturday (6 p.m./ESPN). Clemson won 70-59 in the first matchup in Atlanta on Jan. 14, led by 21 points from Jaeden Zackery, 16 from Ian Schieffelin and 14 from Chase Hunter. All but two points came from Tiger starters in that game (Dillon Hunter scoring those). Clemson/GT profile KenPom rating: Clemson 28 (Off. eff. - 22; Def. - 40)/GT 105 (Off. - 169; Def. - 83)

BPI: Clemson 24/GT 98

NET ranking: Clemson 30 (Quad 1 win for GT)/GT 130 (Quad 3 win for Clemson) More notes • Clemson has started ACC play 10-1 – tying a program record from 2022-23 when the Tigers also started 10-1 in league play. • Chase Hunter is one of two players nationally to average at least 17.0 points and produce a shooting line of at least .490/.440/.890. • Jaeden Zackery has 44 steals (2.00/game). His per game average is seventh-best for a single season in school history as it stands. • Clemson won its ninth ACC game this year by 10 points or more at NC State (68-58) on Feb. 1. That ties a school record for ACC wins in a season by double-digits (2022-23). CU in Littlejohn tonight for GRIT After Dark!#ClemsonGRIT 🆚 Georgia Tech

🕘 9 PM

📺 ACCN

📻 Clemson Athletic Network pic.twitter.com/idhqxhqPWF — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 4, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now