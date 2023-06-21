Clemson forward projected to go in NBA draft

CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Hunter Tyson could be Clemson's first NBA draft selection since 2017.
Clemson forward Hunter Tyson projected to go in NBA draft
by - 2023 Jun 21, Wed 09:58

Former Clemson forward Hunter Tyson is expected to hear his name called late Thursday in the NBA draft (8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+).

ESPN projects Tyson to go No. 50 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder according to its ESPN+ insiders.

Yahoo has him as the next-to-last name called at No. 59 to the Washington Wizards.

"Tyson played five seasons at Clemson and showed a steady growth in development. He has legitimate 3-point upside as an NBA big. Even though he's one of the older prospects in this draft class, the NBA values size and shooting at the forward position, and Tyson has both," said Yahoo's Krysten Peek.

Clemson last had an NBA draft selection in 2017 with Jaron Blossomgame, at pick No. 59, to the San Antonio Spurs.

Tyson earned first team All-ACC honors by averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds last season, hitting 40.5% of his 3-point attempts and 47.9% of his field goal attempts overall.

He made a jump from averaging double-figure scoring for the first time as a fourth-year senior (10) and grabbing 5.5 rebounds, where he shot a tick under 35% from three (34.7).

Tyson was rated as high as the No. 8 player out of North Carolina and No. 34 in the country at his position in high school.

He was among the standouts of the NBA pre-draft workouts, earning a spot in the combine from a G League Elite Camp workout along with PJ Hall, who withdrew his name to return to Clemson.

Former Clemson player Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who transferred to Marquette, is projected to go No. 20 overall to Houston.

