Clemson forward Hunter Tyson named top candidate for Karl Malone Award

CU Athletic Communications by

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Among the 10 was Clemson University men’s basketball graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont).

Tyson leads the Tigers this season averaging nearly a double-double with 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Those numbers are even better in ACC play at 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

He has compiled 12 double-doubles this season which is good for second in the ACC and 12th nationally. Tyson averaged 8.33 defensive rebounds per game – first in the ACC and third in the country. His total rebounds (234) are fourth in the conference and 20th nationally.

Tyson has netted double figure scoring 22 times and double-digit rebounds on 13 occasions. He scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds in a win over NC State. It was the first 30-15 game for a Tiger since Horace Grant in 1987.

The Monroe, N.C. native was named ACC Player of the Week for his performance against the Wolfpack on Dec. 30. He was honored on Jan. 2 by the league. He was also named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Karl Malone Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

For more information on the 2023 Karl Malone Award and the latest updates, visit www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoopfall and #MaloneAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 10 on HoophallAwards.com.

2023 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Candidates

Enrique Freeman Akron

Azuolas Tubelis Arizona

Hunter Tyson Clemson

DaRon Holmes II Dayton

Kyle Filipowski Duke

Drew Timme Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana

Kris Murray Iowa

Norchad Omier Miami (Fla.)

Bryce Hopkins Providence