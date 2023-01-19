Clemson forward named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

Press Release by

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Basketball Writers Association has selected 50 outstanding players for its 2022-23 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. Members of the association’s board of directors chose the players to be included on the list as contenders for the National Player of the Year.

Clemson’s Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) was named to the watch list on Thursday.

Tyson leads the Tigers this season averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers are even better in ACC play at 17.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest.

He has compiled 10 double-doubles this season which is good for second in the ACC and seventh nationally. Tyson averaged 8.42 defensive rebounds per game – first in the ACC and second in the country. His total rebounds (191) are third in the conference and 11th nationally.

Tyson has netted double figure scoring 17 times and double-digit rebounds on 11 occasions. He scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds in a win over NC State. It was the first 30-15 game for a Tiger since Horace Grant in 1987.

The Monroe, N.C. native was named ACC Player of the Week for his performance against the Wolfpack on Dec. 30. He was honored on Jan. 2 by the league.

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the entire USBWA membership will vote for the award. The winner of the award will be announced at the 2023 Men's Final Four in Houston with the formal presentation to follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.