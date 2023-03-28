CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Hunter Tyson will compete in an all-star game Friday at 4:30 pm on CBSSN.
Hunter Tyson will compete in an all-star game Friday at 4:30 pm on CBSSN.

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson named to college all-star game
by - 2023 Mar 28, Tue 14:32

HOUSTON — Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) was invited to participate in the 2023 Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of Reese’s Final Four Friday.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free.

Tyson will play for the Reese’s Division I West All-Stars, coached by Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams. Tyson will join fellow ACC member Kihei Clark (Virginia) on the West All-Stars. Three ACC members are listed for the East team: Tyree Appleby (Wake Forest), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame).

Comment on this story
Print   
Garrett Riley ranked No. 1 offensive coordinator in college football
Garrett Riley ranked No. 1 offensive coordinator in college football
Clemson's Death Valley ranked top-5 for fan atmosphere
Clemson's Death Valley ranked top-5 for fan atmosphere
Clemson forward named to college all-star game
Clemson forward named to college all-star game
Valerie Cagle earns national, ACC honors
Valerie Cagle earns national, ACC honors
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest