Clemson forward named to college all-star game

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free.

Tyson will play for the Reese’s Division I West All-Stars, coached by Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams. Tyson will join fellow ACC member Kihei Clark (Virginia) on the West All-Stars. Three ACC members are listed for the East team: Tyree Appleby (Wake Forest), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame).