Clemson forward earns second ACC player of the week honor

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson earns second ACC player of the week honor

CU Athletic Communications by

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Graduate forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) was named ACC Player of the Week, as voted on by a panel of media members, for his performances in Clemson University men’s basketball’s wins over Syracuse and NC State. In the win over the Wolfpack, Tyson became the all-time games played leader in Clemson history (135).

This is Tyson’s second weekly honor of his career. He was also named a Player of the Week after his 31-point, 15-rebound performance against NC State (Jan. 2).

Tyson averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in a 2-0 week for Clemson. He scored a game-high 29 points and added 10 rebounds in a 91-73 win over Syracuse. He then added his second double-double of the week and 14th of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a win over NC State.

His 14 double-doubles are now tied for ninth all-time in Clemson history for a single season. Only six players were previously in the top 10 (Dale Davis, Tree Rollins, Horace Grant, Sharone Wright, Tom Mahaffey and Harold Jamison).

Tyson ranks 12th in the nation in double-doubles and is second in the ACC. He’s first in defensive rebounding per game (8.10) and third nationally. His 274 rebounds are fourth in the league and 22nd nationally.

The Monroe, N.C. native became just the 17th player in Clemson history to eclipse 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career.

The Tigers will play at Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 28 before returning home for Senior Night on Saturday, March 4 in the regular season finale against Notre Dame.