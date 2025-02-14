sports_basketball
Ian Schieffelin had a quieter day scoring (2) but dished six assists in Clemson's win over FSU in Littlejohn last month.
Clemson-Florida State game projections, broadcast information, notes
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 20 minutes ago

The No. 23/19-ranked Clemson men’s basketball team looks to complete a regular-season sweep of Florida State (15-9, 6-7 ACC) with an early afternoon start on the road Saturday.

Clemson-Florida State scoop

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
Tip-off: 12:06 p.m.
TV Network: TheCW
Broadcasters: Tom Werme and John Henson (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: Clemson -4.5
Series streak: Clemson, 5
Brad Brownell vs. FSU with Clemson: 14-17
Overall series: FSU 46-40 (26-10 in Tallahassee)

Clemson (20-5, 12-2 ACC) is picked to win and just cover the spread with ESPN's projection calling for a 5.3-point win with a 70% win probability.

The Tigers topped the Seminoles 77-57 last month in Littlejohn, where Chase Hunter scored 25 points and Jaeden Zackery added 15 points. Del Jones scored nine points off of the bench and Chauncey Wiggins hit 5-of-7 shots for 12 points.

Clemson enters Saturday one game back of first place in the ACC and tied with Louisville (19-6, 12-2) for second, with a 1.5-game gap to fourth place and SMU.

Since a four-game losing streak, the Seminoles have won two in a row (Notre Dame, 67-60; at Wake Forest, 72-70). Clemson has won two in a row and 11-of-13.

Clemson/FSU profile

KenPom rating: Clemson 27 (Off. eff. - 20; Def. - 39)/FSU 78 (Off. - 111; Def. - 54)
BPI: Clemson 23/FSU 73
NET ranking: Clemson 29 (Quad 1 win for FSU)/FSU 83 (Quad 2 win for Clemson)

More notes (via Clemson)

* Clemson is 12-2 in the ACC, 7-1 at home and 5-1 on the road. Clemson can clinch a winning record on the road in league play with a win at Florida State on Feb. 15. Clemson’s only ACC road loss so far this year is at Louisville. Clemson has had a 5-5 ACC road record each of the last two years, but the program has not had a winning league road record since 1986-87 when Horace Grant led Clemson to a 5-2 league road record. The only other winning season on the road in the ACC for Clemson took place in 1976-77, Tree Rollins' senior year, when the Tigers were 4-2 on the ACC road.

* Clemson defeated No. 4 Kentucky in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3 by a score of 70-66. The Tigers recently defeated No. 2 Duke (77-71) and North Carolina (85-65) over a quick two-game turnaround stretch to beat three of the four winningest programs in Division I history. In the history of the AP Poll (since 1948-49), only seven teams have defeated Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in the same season. In addition, Clemson beat all three while two were in the AP Top 5 for the first time since Maryland in 1957-58.

