Clemson falls out of Top 25, on to NCAA bubble

Clemson’s three-week run in the Associated Press college basketball rankings took a hit after getting swept in ACC action last week.

The Tigers (18-6) had advanced to as high as No. 19, but Brad Brownell’s bunch dropped out entirely after falling 62-54 at Boston College last Tuesday and then 78-74 to No. 21/23 Miami at home on Saturday.

Clemson received the 29th-most votes overall with the Associated Press Monday.

Fifteen AP-ranked teams from last week lost a total of 17 times this past week. Clemson hung on to a tie for 24th with Duke in the updated Coaches Poll.

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers are regarded as one of the last four in by CBS Sports and in the First Four play-in.

Clemson returns to action with a chance at a top-tier NET ranking win at North Carolina on Saturday (2 p.m./ESPN2).

The Tigers still own a half-game lead in the ACC standings, but Pittsburgh and Virginia each have an opportunity to tie them atop the league with their respective games on Tuesday (Pitt hosts Louisville; Virginia host NC State).

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 18-6

KPI: 49

SOR (Strength of record): 52

BPI: 62

KenPom: 68

Sagarin: 62

NET: 64

Record vs. NET Q1: 3-2 (wins over No. 25 Duke, at No. 50 Virginia Tech, at No. 55 Pitt)

Q4 losses: 2 (by two at No. 276 South Carolina, by 18 in neutral site game with No. 266 Loyola-Chicago)

NET SOS: 134

NON-CON SOS: 339

Road/neutral record: 6-5

Average projected seed (BracketMatrix): 10