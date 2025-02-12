Clemson-Duke ranks among most-watched games this season nationally

All eyes on the Tigers. Clemson's weekend upset over Duke certainly had the nation watching. ESPN's public relations account on social media posted the numbers of the most significant matchups of the weekend. The Tigers' matchup with the Blue Devils was easily the most-watched event that evening, with an average of 2.1 million viewers. The broadcast peaked at 2.8 million, making it the third most-watched game of the season across all networks. Clemson's upset victory was the season's second most-watched game on ESPN platforms. #NCAAMBB fans tuned in for Saturday's @DukeMBB-@ClemsonMBB showdown



🏀 2.1M average viewers

🏀 2.8M peak viewers

🏀 3rd most-watched game of the season across all networks

🏀 2nd most-watched game on ESPN platforms this season pic.twitter.com/3nmvqu3NKv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 11, 2025

