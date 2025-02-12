CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson-Duke ranks among most-watched games this season nationally
by Grayson Mann

All eyes on the Tigers.

Clemson's weekend upset over Duke certainly had the nation watching.

ESPN's public relations account on social media posted the numbers of the most significant matchups of the weekend. The Tigers' matchup with the Blue Devils was easily the most-watched event that evening, with an average of 2.1 million viewers.

The broadcast peaked at 2.8 million, making it the third most-watched game of the season across all networks. Clemson's upset victory was the season's second most-watched game on ESPN platforms.

