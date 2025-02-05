Clemson-Duke gametime moved back

The contest in Littlejohn Coliseum was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN but has shifted 30 minutes later due to a potential conflict with the end of the Lakers vs. Pacers game, which also airs on the network.

Tickets to the game are sold out, but are still available for purchase on the secondary market through Ticketmaster.com.

Students can begin lining up at the student gate on the west side of Littlejohn Coliseum beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The student gate will open 90 minutes prior to game time (5:00 p.m.).

The general public gates will operate normally at one hour prior to tip.

The game marks the return of ESPN's Dick Vitale to the broadcast for the first time in two years after cancer treatments. He will be on the call with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander.