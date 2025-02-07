Clemson-Duke game projections, broadcast information, notes

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

Opportunity awaits Brad Brownell’s Tigers with No. 2 Duke coming to town for an evening tip in Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday. Clemson-Duke scoop Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Tip-off: 6:35 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Cory Alexander (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Duke -7.5

Series streak: Duke, 1

Brad Brownell vs. Duke with Clemson: 4-13

Overall series: Duke leads 113-33 (40-25 in Clemson) Clemson (18-5, 10-2 ACC) is picked to cover the spread but fall short overall in ESPN's projection, with Duke (20-2, 12-0) given a 74.1% win chance and 6.6-point projected win. Duke is rated in ESPN's BPI metric as the No. 1 team in the country with a 94.4% projection to win the ACC this year. The Blue Devils' last loss came versus a No. 1-ranked Kansas team in Las Vegas, 75-72, on Nov. 26. The other defeat came versus a common opponent in Kentucky on Nov. 12 in Atlanta, 77-72. Since the Kansas loss, Duke has won all but three of its games by double-digits, with one of the single-digit victories coming against now-No. 1 Auburn, 84-78. Clemson/Duke profile KenPom rating: Clemson 29 (Off. eff. - 29; Def. - 41)/Duke 2 (Off. - 4; Def. - 2)

BPI: Clemson 26/Duke 1

NET ranking: Clemson 33 (Quad 1 win for Duke)/Duke 2 (Quad 1 win for Clemson) More notes *Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale will make his return to courtside in Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday. Vitale announced on social media in January that his vocal cords are cancer free and his doctor felt he was ready to return to courtside. This will be Vitale’s first broadcast since he did the April 3, 2023 National Championship game between UConn and San Diego State. We can't wait to welcome @DickieV back to Clemson, Littlejohn Coliseum and College Basketball tomorrow!! So many great memories.



Awesome, baby! With a capital A! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/FKLISCLZbv — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 7, 2025 *Clemson has 13 wins over top 25 Duke teams in the city of Clemson and 12 have taken place at Littlejohn, the same total Clemson has over North Carolina. *Brad Brownell has four wins over Top 25 Duke teams, including the win over the third ranked Blue Devils team on Jan 14, 2020 – the year was cut short by COVID-19 (79-72). *A win over No. 2 Duke on Saturday would tie for the third-highest ranked team Clemson has beaten in its history. Clemson has defeated the No. 1 ranked team twice, No. 1 Duke on January 9, 1980 and No. 1 North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001. Four other times Clemson has beaten a team ranked second in at least one of the two major polls. Clemson last had a victory over a team ranked in the top two in the nation when Clemson defeated No. 1 North Carolina in 2001. Who’s making moves in February? 👀 pic.twitter.com/p9xrHtaUpy — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 7, 2025

