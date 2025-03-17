Clemson drops in final pre-tournament AP Top 25

Clemson enters the tournament with the program's highest-ever ranking going into March Madness at No. 12 overall, dropping two spots after last week's ACC Tournament semifinal exit versus Louisville. The previous program-best ranking headed into the NCAA Tourney was No. 13 in the 1986-87 season.

The Cardinals, seeded eighth by the NCAA Tournament committee, moved into the Top 10, at No. 10.

Brad Brownell's Tigers (27-6) look to extend the program's winningest season ever as a five-seed in the Midwest Region taking on 12-seed McNeese (27-6) in Providence on Thursday (3:15 p.m./TruTV). The Cowboys received four voting points in the AP Poll.

Clemson is No. 13 in the final pre-tourney Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25 - 3/17

1. Duke (49)

2. Houston (6)

3. Florida (2)

4. Auburn (2)

5. St. John's

6. Tennessee

7. Alabama

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Louisville

11. Maryland

12. Clemson

13. Wisconsin

14. Michigan

15. Iowa State

16. Memphis

17. BYU

18. Kentucky

19. Texas A&M

20. St. Mary's

21. Arizona

22. Purdue

23. Missouri

24. Gonzaga

25. Oregon

Others receiving votes:

Drake 107, Marquette 69, UC San Diego 57, Illinois 55, VCU 28, Creighton 28, Mississippi 13, McNeese St. 4, UConn 4, Colorado St. 4, Kansas 3, High Point 3, UCLA 3, Akron 3.