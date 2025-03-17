|
Clemson drops in final pre-tournament AP Top 25
The Associated Press released one more Top 25 ranking Monday ahead of the NCAA Tournament's start on Tuesday.
Clemson enters the tournament with the program's highest-ever ranking going into March Madness at No. 12 overall, dropping two spots after last week's ACC Tournament semifinal exit versus Louisville. The previous program-best ranking headed into the NCAA Tourney was No. 13 in the 1986-87 season. The Cardinals, seeded eighth by the NCAA Tournament committee, moved into the Top 10, at No. 10. Brad Brownell's Tigers (27-6) look to extend the program's winningest season ever as a five-seed in the Midwest Region taking on 12-seed McNeese (27-6) in Providence on Thursday (3:15 p.m./TruTV). The Cowboys received four voting points in the AP Poll. Clemson is No. 13 in the final pre-tourney Coaches Poll. AP Top 25 - 3/17 1. Duke (49) Others receiving votes: Drake 107, Marquette 69, UC San Diego 57, Illinois 55, VCU 28, Creighton 28, Mississippi 13, McNeese St. 4, UConn 4, Colorado St. 4, Kansas 3, High Point 3, UCLA 3, Akron 3.
2. Houston (6)
3. Florida (2)
4. Auburn (2)
5. St. John's
6. Tennessee
7. Alabama
8. Michigan State
9. Texas Tech
10. Louisville
11. Maryland
12. Clemson
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
15. Iowa State
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Kentucky
19. Texas A&M
20. St. Mary's
21. Arizona
22. Purdue
23. Missouri
24. Gonzaga
25. Oregon
