CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson fell five spots to No. 18 this week.
Clemson drops in AP Poll
2023 Dec 18 12:08

The Clemson men’s basketball team dropped five spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 after taking its first defeat over the weekend.

Brad Brownell's Tigers are ranked No. 18 now.

Clemson suffered its first loss over the weekend, 79-77, at Memphis, which brought its NET Quadrant 1 record to 3-1 this season.

The Tigers own Q1 wins over Alabama (road; 85-77), Pittsburgh (road; 79-70) and TCU (neutral site; 74-66). The home win over South Carolina is now a Q2 victory (72-67; South Carolina is No. 41 in NET and needs to be in the Top 30 to qualify as a home Q1 win by season’s end).

Clemson ranks No. 15 in the NET rankings currently with a strength of schedule there of No. 22 (No. 46 non-conference SOS).

Per WarrenNolan.com, Clemson is No. 2 in the KPI and No. 3 in strength of record for result-based metrics, while being No. 1 in Sagarin, No. 25 in KenPom and No. 27 in BPI for predictive metrics.

Clemson’s next NCAA Tournament resume-building opportunities come in consecutive games in the new year with trips to Miami (Jan. 3) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 10) and at home with North Carolina (Jan. 6). Clemson plays next hosting Queens (NC) on Friday at 6 p.m. (ACCN).

PJ Hall ranks third in the ACC in scoring (20.2 PPG), second in blocks (2.4), fifth in field goal percentage (.540) and ninth in rebounding (7.1). Ian Schieffelin is second in rebounding (9.7). Joseph Girard III is seventh in assist/turnover ratio (2.69) and Chase Hunter is tenth (1.83).

(Metric rankings per WarrenNolan.com).

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (48 1st votes)

2. Kansas (6)

3. Houston (8)

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Marquette

7. Oklahoma

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Baylor

11. UNC

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Florida Atlantic

15. Gonzaga

16. Colorado State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Memphis

24. Wisconsin

25. Ole Miss

