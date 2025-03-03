Clemson continues move up AP Top 25

Brad Brownell's Tigers are up two spots to No. 11 overall.

In metrics rankings, Clemson (24-5, 16-2) is up to 13th in ESPN’s BPI and 17th on KenPom, boasting Top 25 offensive and defensive efficiencies each for the respective outlets.

Clemson had a lengthy unranked period in the AP rankings from December until the Feb. 10 edition, but the Tigers have moved up significantly from an initial restart of 23rd in the poll.

Clemson slotted up three spots to No. 11 in this week's Coaches Top 25 also.

The Tigers enter the week with a shot at finishing atop the ACC standings and clinching a No. 1 seed for next week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte. Duke (26-3, 17-1) leads currently but loses a head-to-head tiebreaker if it’s just those two tied at the top, finishing the regular season by hosting Wake Forest and heading to rival and NCAA bubble team UNC Saturday. Louisville (23-6, 16-2) has a head-to-head tiebreaker on Clemson and the inside shot at at least the ACC Tournament 2-seed if they win out, hosting Bay Area rivals Cal and Stanford to wrap things up.

Clemson heads to Boston College next for a Wednesday 7 p.m. tip (ESPNU) and wrap the regular season at Virginia Tech at home Saturday (6 p.m./ESPNU).

The Tigers were listed as an NCAA Tournament 5-seed in CBS Sports’ latest projections Sunday morning, ranking No. 21 overall in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

AP Top 25 - 3/3

1. Auburn (61)

2. Duke

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. St. John's

7. Alabama

8. Michigan State

9. Texas Tech

10. Iowa State

11. Clemson

12. Wisconsin

13. Maryland

14. Louisville

15. Missouri

16. Memphis

17. Michigan

18. Purdue

19. Kentucky

20. Marquette

21. St. Mary's

22. Texas A&M

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Miss. State

Others receiving votes:

VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Mississippi 13, UCLA 8, Gonzaga 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1.