Clemson contacts highly-touted forward in transfer portal

Clemson contacts highly-touted transfer portal forward Ante Brzovic
Plenty of top programs have reached out to Charleston's Ante Brzovic in the transfer portal.
Clemson finds itself in the mix with the bevy of suitors within that lengthy list of schools. Since his entry into the portal, Texas, Baylor, South Carolina, Xavier, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and many others have contacted the Croatian native. Brzovic averaged 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Cougars, shooting 54.4 percent from the field. Currently, Brzovic is in a legal dispute with the NCAA over his eligibility for another season, spanning back from his playing career at the Division II level. He filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on April 7. Charleston transfer Ante Brzovic has heard from these schools since entering the portal, he told @LeagueRDY:
