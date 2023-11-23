Clemson concludes homestand hosting Alcorn State

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Ariya Massoudi and Tim Welsh will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Braves have played two Clemson scheduled opponents already, with a three-point loss at UAB and a 93-74 loss at TCU on Tuesday. They also played on Wednesday at UT-Arlington, an 82-69 defeat.

Clemson is coming off of an 85-68 victory over Boise State, a team that made each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. Clemson is No. 42 in the KenPom rating currently, while Alcorn State is No. 277, which is third-best in the SWAC.

• This marks the first all time meeting between Clemson and Alcorn State. The Tigers are 5-0 against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

• Clemson graduate manager AJ Morris graduated in 2021 from Alcorn State after spending two seasons playing for the Braves and Head Coaches Montez Robinson and Landon Bussie. Morris played in 42 games and made three starts for the Braves, averaging 12.8 minutes, 3.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Posted a career-high 16 points in a win over Ecclesia (12/20/19).

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height/Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 3/0 2.3 0.3 0.3 5.9

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 4/4 11.8 2.5 3.3 31.5

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 4/0 3.0 2.0 2.8 14.7

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 4/4 7.3 6.3 1.3 22.6

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 4/1 3.0 3.3 0.5 13.4

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 4/0 8.5 5.3 0.8 21.3

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 4/4 12.3 2.3 3.5 28.9

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 4/0 5.8 0.8 1.8 17.0

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. - - - - -

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. - - - - -

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 4/3 3.8 2.0 0.3 12.5

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 4/4 19.5 6.3 2.3 27.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio - - - - -

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 4/0 0.5 1.3 0.8 6.3

(Some stats and notes per Clemson athletic communications)