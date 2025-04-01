Clemson center invited to play in College All-Star game

|
Clemson center Viktor Lakhin invited to play in College All-Star game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball center Viktor Lakhin (Anapa, Russia/CSKA-2/Cincinnati) was invited to participate in the 2025 Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Alamodome in San Antonio as part of Reese’s Final Four Friday.
The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free. Lakhin averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds a game this season over 34 games with the Tigers. He scored 22 points each in back-to-back games in wins over UNC and Duke in February. Lakhin played three seasons with Cincinnati previously. Lakhin will play for the Reese’s Division I East All-Stars. As it stands, Lakhin is the lone representative from the Atlantic Coast Conference. NABC Division I All-Stars – East Tamar Bates, Missouri Zach Freemantle, Xavier Caleb Grill, Missouri Curtis Jones, Iowa State David Joplin, Marquette Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern Viktor Lakhin, Clemson Bez Mbeng, Yale Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph’s Max Shulga, VCU NABC Division I All-Stars – West Steven Ashworth, Creighton Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech Cam Carter, LSU Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona David N’Guessan, Kansas State Jamiya Neal, Creighton Kobe Sanders, Nevada Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, UC San Diego Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
