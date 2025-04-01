Clemson center invited to play in College All-Star game

sports_basketball
Clemson center Viktor Lakhin invited to play in College All-Star game
Press Release

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball center Viktor Lakhin (Anapa, Russia/CSKA-2/Cincinnati) was invited to participate in the 2025 Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Alamodome in San Antonio as part of Reese’s Final Four Friday.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, and admission to the game and Reese’s Final Four Friday is free.

Lakhin averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds a game this season over 34 games with the Tigers. He scored 22 points each in back-to-back games in wins over UNC and Duke in February. Lakhin played three seasons with Cincinnati previously.

Lakhin will play for the Reese’s Division I East All-Stars. As it stands, Lakhin is the lone representative from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

NABC Division I All-Stars – East

Tamar Bates, Missouri

Zach Freemantle, Xavier

Caleb Grill, Missouri

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

David Joplin, Marquette

Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern

Viktor Lakhin, Clemson

Bez Mbeng, Yale

Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph’s

Max Shulga, VCU

NABC Division I All-Stars – West

Steven Ashworth, Creighton

Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech

Cam Carter, LSU

Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico

Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona

David N’Guessan, Kansas State

Jamiya Neal, Creighton

Kobe Sanders, Nevada

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, UC San Diego

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

