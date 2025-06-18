Clemson big man makes latest projections as NBA draft approaches

Clemson big man Viktor Lakhin makes latest projections as NBA draft approaches

The pro career for an impact Clemson transfer could be tipping off with next week's NBA draft (June 25-26 in Brooklyn, NY). Viktor Lakhin has appeared in multiple NBA draft projections as a late-round pick. ESPN's call has the Tiger big man going 51st overall to the LA Clippers. Yahoo has Lakhin going in the second round as well to the Utah Jazz. The Athletic's NBA draft prospect rankings have Lakhin at No. 62 and first-team All-ACC guard Chase Hunter at No. 64. "If Lakhin didn't have such a long injury history, I'd be quite high on him as a bet to continue developing," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie writes. "His defense last year was awesome, and it's versatile in an appealing way for NBA teams...I'd be happy to take a shot on him as a two-way. Hopefully the injuries become a thing of the past and he can get a solid run at the NBA." Lakhin (6-11 245) averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and added a career-best in blocks (50) and 3-pointers (24). Those stats came in a career-high 34 games and a career-best 33 starts for a career-high 803 minutes. The Anapa, Russia native spent four seasons at Cincinnati previously, averaging 9.2 points as a redshirt junior. Vecenie on Hunter: "Hunter has a lot of tools to like if you're betting on a two-way player, and they are the two most important things someone can do to make it as a role player. Hunter shoots and is solid defensively...Ulitmately, I wonder if he's dynamic enough to make it in the NBA. He is certainly a nice athlete, and I like the way he attacks off the catch, which could be valuable when playing with stars. But he needs to improve his on-ball game. I like Hunter and think he's worth a two-way flyer. But time isn't on his side." Former Clemson forward PJ Hall went undrafted last year but signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets and played in 19 games. Staying with the Nuggets, former Clemson forward Hunter Tyson was picked 37th overall by Oklahoma City officially the year prior but was traded to Denver on draft night. Tyson saw his action increase greatly from his rookie to sophomore pro seasons, making two starts in 51 games and averaging 7.8 minutes per game. Viktor Lakhin with a standout performance in his first game at the Portsmouth Invitational.



