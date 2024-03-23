Clemson-Baylor NCAA Tournament game time, TV announced

Sixth-seeded Clemson (22-11) takes on third-seeded Baylor (24-10) this weekend in Memphis for the right to make the Sweet 16. The NCAA announced Saturday morning that the game will tip at 6:10 EDT (5:10 CDT in Memphis) on TNT at the FedExForum on Sunday. Despite being an underdog, Clemson topped 11th-seeded New Mexico 77-56 on Friday. Baylor easily dispatched 14-seed Colgate earlier on Friday, 92-67. Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite (FanDuel). Clemson men's basketball has made four Sweet 16 appearances in its history, with the 2017-18 run being the last one. Tip times for Sunday’s NCAA men’s tournament games. pic.twitter.com/DNPFswDYfV — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 23, 2024

