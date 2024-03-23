CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson faces 3-seed Baylor on Sunday in a 6:10 EDT tip on TNT.
Clemson faces 3-seed Baylor on Sunday in a 6:10 EDT tip on TNT.

Clemson-Baylor NCAA Tournament game time, TV announced
by - 2024 Mar 23 01:30

Sixth-seeded Clemson (22-11) takes on third-seeded Baylor (24-10) this weekend in Memphis for the right to make the Sweet 16.

The NCAA announced Saturday morning that the game will tip at 6:10 EDT (5:10 CDT in Memphis) on TNT at the FedExForum on Sunday.

Despite being an underdog, Clemson topped 11th-seeded New Mexico 77-56 on Friday.

Baylor easily dispatched 14-seed Colgate earlier on Friday, 92-67.

Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite (FanDuel).

Clemson men's basketball has made four Sweet 16 appearances in its history, with the 2017-18 run being the last one.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 11 Tigers drop opener at Virginia
No. 11 Tigers drop opener at Virginia
WATCH: Postgame reaction from Clemson's dominating win over New Mexico
WATCH: Postgame reaction from Clemson's dominating win over New Mexico
Tigers fall in double OT to No. 5 Irish
Tigers fall in double OT to No. 5 Irish
Clemson-Baylor NCAA Tournament game time, TV announced
Clemson-Baylor NCAA Tournament game time, TV announced
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts