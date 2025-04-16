Clemson announces signing of 2025 forward

2025 Mater Dei (California) power forward Blake Davidson (6-9 200), the younger brother of Nevada's Nick Davidson, is also coming to Clemson.

The signing was announced Wednesday. Following the older brother's move to transfer out of Nevada, the Davidson brothers' destination has taken a turn to the East Coast.

He had originally been signed to Nevada.

Davidson averaged 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game last season at Mater Dei. He averaged double-digit scoring as a junior as well (11.1) with 7.4 rebounds a game and 0.7 blocks.

Davidson joins Chase Thompson, Trent Steinour, and Zac Foster to make it four signees for the 2025 class.

Welcome to the Clemson Family, Blake!! 🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/qgeVyug8Uv — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) April 16, 2025