Clemson and Big East foe schedule series, per report

Clemson and Georgetown have agreed to a home-and-away series, per a report from national college basketball analyst Rocco Miller, beginning this fall with the Tigers traveling to Capital One Arena in DC on November 15.

Brad Brownell and the Tigers will host Georgetown in Littlejohn for the 2026-27 season.

The last time Georgetown played Clemson was in 2004 at a neutral-site contest in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the Hoyas defeated the Tigers 75-60.