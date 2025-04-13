sports_basketball
Lindsay was at Texas A&M for a season before playing with James Madison last year. (Photo: Erik Williams / Imagn Images)
Clemson among top schools for portal guard Bryce Lindsay
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

One of the transfer portal's top guards has Clemson on his radar.

James Madison's Bryce Lindsay, who averaged 13.4 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting for the Dukes, has cut his list to seven schools.

Alongside Clemson, Miami, Florida, USC, Indiana, Villanova, and Vanderbilt round out his contenders.

He was named both the Sun Belt freshman and sixth man of the year. Lindsay led the Sun Belt in three-point percentage, finishing at 40.8 percent (87-of-213).

Lindsay will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting initially with Texas A&M.

